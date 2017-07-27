FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
German consumer morale reaches 16-year high heading into August
July 27, 2017 / 6:01 AM / 2 hours ago

German consumer morale reaches 16-year high heading into August

3 Min Read

    BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) -    Already-buoyant German
consumer sentiment continued to rise further heading into
August, the GfK market research group said on Thursday. 
    The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 
2,000 Germans, rose to 10.8 going into August from 10.6 recorded
in July. The 10.8 reading was the highest level since 11.0 in
October 2001.
    A Reuters poll had forecast an unchanged reading of 10.6
from last month.
    "In the opinion of consumers, the German economy is now
firing on all cylinders," Rolf Buerkl, a researcher for
Nuremberg-based GfK, said in a statement. He noted that economic
expectations and income expectations continued to rise.
    "Consumers are expecting that the domestic economy can even
pick it up a notch over the course of the remainder of the
year."
    Germany's robust labour market, with unemployment reaching
new lows each month, continues to fuel consumption and growth.
    Buerkl noted that consumers appear to be undisturbed by
global risks such as the start of Brexit talks, the threat of
U.S. tariffs on imports, and the increasingly difficult
relations between Germany and Turkey.
                                 Aug 17    Jul 17    Aug 16
 Consumer climate                  10.8     10.6     10.0
 Consumer climate components     Jul 17    Jun 17    Jul 16
 - willingness to buy              54.8     57.9      55.4
 - income expectations             60.9     60.2      49.7
 - business cycle expectations     44.6     41.3       9.4
 
    NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the 
development of real private consumption in the following month. 
    An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth 
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in 
comparison with the same period a year ago. 
    According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator 
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private 
consumption. 
    The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance 
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?" 
    The income-expectations sub-index reflects expectations 
about the development of household finances in the coming 12 
months. 
    The additional business-cycle expectations index reflects 
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic 
situation in the next 12 months. 
      
      

 (Editing by Larry King)

