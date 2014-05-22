FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German industry boss sees little impact if ECB cuts rates
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

German industry boss sees little impact if ECB cuts rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - An interest rate cut by the European Central Bank would have little impact on the German economy or the euro’s strength in foreign exchange markets, the head of the Federation of German Industry (BDI) lobby, Ulrich Grillo, said on Thursday.

“I don’t think there would be any big impact more on the issue of whether the German economy would profit substantially if interest rates, that have already been at historic lows for a long time, were lowered further,” Grillo said.

“I don’t think that a further rate cut from 0.25 percent to 0.15 percent or even to 0 percent would open up anything further,” said Grillo. “What’s important is that we don’t have any deflationary trends emerging. But I don’t see that as the biggest risk out there.”

He added: “I also don’t think any substantial change in interest rates would have any impact on the euro’s exchange rate.”

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, writing by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.