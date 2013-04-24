German gov't to keep 2014 growth f'cast at 1.6 pct - source

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - The German government will keep its growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy at 1.6 percent for next year and raise it a notch to a still-meagre of 0.5 percent for 2013, a government source said on Wednesday.

The government’s gross domestic product forecasts, due to be published on Thursday, are still below the forecasts from leading German economic institutes, which see growth of 0.8 percent this year and 1.9 percent next.

The German economy grew by 0.7 percent in 2012 but shrank in the final quarter of that year.