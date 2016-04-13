FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German institutes lower 2016 growth forecast to 1.6 pct-sources
April 13, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

German institutes lower 2016 growth forecast to 1.6 pct-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s leading economic institutes will lower their growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy for this year to 1.6 percent from 1.8 percent previously, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The institutes expect growth to further slow in 2017, with gross domestic product (GDP) predicted to expand by around 1.5 percent, two people familiar with the forecast told Reuters.

The institutes will publish their growth estimates on Thursday and the government is expected to update its own forecast on April 20.

In 2015, the German economy grew by 1.7 percent, the strongest rate in four years, helped by robust private consumption and higher state spending on refugees and infrastructure. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer und Rene Wagner; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

