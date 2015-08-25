German econ ministry sticks to growth forecasts despite China

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The German government is sticking to its forecast of 1.8 percent growth in Europe’s biggest economy for this year and next despite turbulence in China, a senior economy ministry official told Reuters.

“We are on track,” said Jeromin Zettelmeyer. “Our forecasts were already cautious but they are realistic, as shown now,” he said. The German economy expanded by 1.6 percent last year.

“Most significant for the pickup in Germany are rising employment and private consumption,” said Zettelmeyer.

Data released on Tuesday showed that foreign trade was the main driver for 0.4 percent economic growth in the second quarter of this year while domestic demand was a drag. (Reporting by Rene Wagner and Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)