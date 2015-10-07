FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German institutes to lower 2015 growth forecast to about 1.8 pct-sources
October 7, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

German institutes to lower 2015 growth forecast to about 1.8 pct-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s leading economic institutes will lower their 2015 growth forecast for Europe’s biggest economy to about 1.8 percent from their previous estimate of 2.1 percent, sources familiar with the data told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, they will confirm their previous forecast for German growth of 1.8 percent for next year, the sources added.

The institutes, which include Ifo, the DIW, RWI and IWH, will announce their forecasts at a news conference on Thursday. (Reporting by Rene Wagner and Klaus Lauer; Writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by David Stamp)

