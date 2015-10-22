FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's DIHK trims 2015 growth f'cast, pace to slow in 2016
October 22, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's DIHK trims 2015 growth f'cast, pace to slow in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce slightly lowered its 2015 growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy on Thursday to 1.7 percent and expects momentum to slow further next year, as a slowdown in emerging markets hits exports.

DIHK had previously forecast growth of 1.8 percent for this year and had expected the economy to expand at a similar pace next year. But it now sees growth of 1.3 percent in 2016.

This is a far bleaker view than the German government took earlier this month when it predicted growth of 1.8 percent next year.

The DIHK said companies’ business expectations had weakened and industry had dampened its expectations for exports.

It said shipments abroad would increase by 5.0 percent this year, down from a previous forecast of 6.0 percent, as robust developments in the United States and Europe fail to offset weaker demand from South America and China. It forecast export growth of 3.5 percent next year.

The DIHK also said unemployment may rise noticeably next year, due in part to an influx of refugees. (Reporting by Gernot Heller and Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

