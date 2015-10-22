UPDATE 1-Germany's DIHK trims growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016

* Business association trims 2015 growth forecast

* Expects momentum to slow further next year

* Global economic turbulence posing risks to German outlook (Adds details of impact of VW emissions scandal, background)

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s DIHK business association slightly lowered its 2015 growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy on Thursday to 1.7 percent and said it expected momentum to slow further next year.

A turbulent global backdrop and a slowdown in emerging markets sent exports plunging in August by their largest fall since the height of the global financial crisis.

The DIHK, the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry, had previously forecast growth of 1.8 percent for this year and expected the economy to expand at a similar pace next year. It now sees growth of 1.3 percent in 2016.

That is a far bleaker view than the German government took earlier this month, when it predicted growth of 1.8 percent next year.

The Finance Ministry said on Thursday the risks to German industry had risen due to the economic slowdown in China and other emerging markets and uncertainty generated by the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

The DIHK said companies’ business expectations had weakened and industry had dampened its expectations for exports.

In particular, German car makers were worried about sales abroad because of fallout from Volkswagen.

But a DIHK survey showed the scandal had not damaged the image of German products overall.

“The quality seal ‘Made in Germany’ does not appear to be scratched as a result,” said DIHK director Martin Wansleben.

The association said shipments abroad would increase by 5.0 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 6.0 percent. It forecast export growth of 3.5 percent next year.

The DIHK said unemployment could rise next year, due in part to an influx of refugees. (Reporting by Gernot Heller and Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Andrew Roche)