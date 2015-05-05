New housing construction to hit 11-year high in Germany -minister

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - The number of new flats and houses built in Germany will rise by some 30,000 this year to about 270,000, Construction Minister Barbara Hendricks said on Tuesday.

That would be the highest level in 11 years and well above a low of 159,000 finished flats and houses in 2009.

“We’re expecting 270,000 finished flats and houses this year,” Hendricks said, presenting a study that projected Germany needs to add an average of 272,000 flats and houses per year through 2020 to keep pace with rising demand.

About half of those 270,000 construction starts are flats and the half houses.

Low interest rates have fuelled an increase in housing construction, the Bundesbank has said. Demand is rising in metropolitan areas, boosted in part by an increase in immigration, after a long period of stagnation. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by John Stonestreet)