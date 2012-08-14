German economy grows 0.3 pct in second quarter

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter, seasonally-adjusted data showed on Tuesday, slightly beating expectations on the back of solid exports and consumption.

“Exports grew slightly more than imports,” the Statistics Office said in a statement. “Furthermore, at home, private as well as public consumption was higher than in the previous quarter.”

“The decrease in investments, in particular in equipment, could be compensated in this way.”

The preliminary data also showed growth accelerated 0.5 percent from the same quarter a year ago in unadjusted terms.

A Reuters poll of 46 economists had forecast quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.2 percent.