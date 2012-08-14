FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German economy grows 0.3 pct in second quarter
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

German economy grows 0.3 pct in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter, seasonally-adjusted data showed on Tuesday, slightly beating expectations on the back of solid exports and consumption.

“Exports grew slightly more than imports,” the Statistics Office said in a statement. “Furthermore, at home, private as well as public consumption was higher than in the previous quarter.”

“The decrease in investments, in particular in equipment, could be compensated in this way.”

The preliminary data also showed growth accelerated 0.5 percent from the same quarter a year ago in unadjusted terms.

A Reuters poll of 46 economists had forecast quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.