FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slower foreign trade drives Q4 contraction in German GDP
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Slower foreign trade drives Q4 contraction in German GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Foreign trade dragged Germany’s economic growth lower in the fourth quarter offsetting some support from domestic demand, data showed on Friday, in a further sign the euro zone crisis is hitting Europe’s largest economy hard.

The seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Statistics Office confirmed an earlier flash estimate showing Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.6 percent in the last three months of 2012 versus the previous quarter.

Foreign trade deducted 0.8 percentage points from GDP while domestic demand added 0.2 percentage points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.