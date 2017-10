BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - The German government has raised its forecast for 2013 economic growth by 0.1 percentage points to 0.5 percent and kept its 2014 forecast for 1.6 percent growth, German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Twitter, confirming earlier reports.

“We can look to the future with optimism. The economy is picking up,” he tweeted, adding that unemployment was falling.