Germany will stick to zero deficit target, Merkel aide says

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The German government has no plans to abandon its target of reaching a zero public deficit next year and considers this to be a worthwhile objective, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Monday.

“For the government and for the country our efforts to have a balanced budget next year are of high value,” Steffen Seibert said, adding that Berlin was conscious that global economy had cooled down and that German exports would feel the impact. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson)