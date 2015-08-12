FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says foreign trade probably contributed to growth in Q2
#Market News
August 12, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says foreign trade probably contributed to growth in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The German economy probably expanded in the second quarter as foreign trade provided impetus while private consumption also helped, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

“The German economy is seeing a solid upswing in the summer,” the ministry said in its monthly report, adding that the Greek debt crisis and volatility on the Chinese markets had failed to hit the mood in Europe’s largest economy.

It said that indicators pointed to investment activity being “rather subdued” though.

German gross domestic product (GDP) data is due to be published at 0800 local time (0600 GMT) on Friday.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
