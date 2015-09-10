FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China has put economic risks back in focus - German EconMin
September 10, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

China has put economic risks back in focus - German EconMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Economic risks are back in focus due to uncertainties about the global outlook stemming from developments in emerging markets but the German economy remains on an upward path, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

“The uncertainty about economic developments in China as well as other commodity producing emerging economies has brought risks more strongly back into view,” the ministry said in its September monthly report.

“Despite uncertainty about foreign trade linked to financial market turbulence in some emerging economies, and only a moderate growth rate in the global economy, economic developments in Germany remain on an upward path,” it added.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
