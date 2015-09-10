German econ minister: 1.8 pct growth this year and next realistic

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s economy is on a solid growth path and an expansion of 1.8 percent both this year and next is realistic, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

Economic growth is bringing in higher tax receipts than expected, Gabriel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Turning to the influx of refugees pouring into Germany, Gabriel said this was, “probably the biggest national, European challenge since reunification” in 1990. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by Kevin Liffey)