FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German econ minister: 1.8 pct growth this year and next realistic
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

German econ minister: 1.8 pct growth this year and next realistic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s economy is on a solid growth path and an expansion of 1.8 percent both this year and next is realistic, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

Economic growth is bringing in higher tax receipts than expected, Gabriel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Turning to the influx of refugees pouring into Germany, Gabriel said this was, “probably the biggest national, European challenge since reunification” in 1990. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.