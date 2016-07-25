FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
RPT-German business morale falls slightly after Brexit vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

RPT-German business morale falls slightly after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to text)

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - German business morale fell in July, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting company executives in Europe's largest economy have become less optimistic since Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 108.3 in July from 108.7 in June. That was stronger than the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 107.5.

"This was due to far less optimistic business expectations on the part of companies. Assessments of the current business situation, by contrast, improved slightly. The German economy proves resilient," Ifo head Clemens Fuest said. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.