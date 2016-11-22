FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Germany's Schaeuble tells Brussels don't criticise us, we have spent
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 9 months ago

Germany's Schaeuble tells Brussels don't criticise us, we have spent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission's call for fiscal stimulus should not be aimed at Germany, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, arguing Europe's biggest economy has increased investment more than the euro zone average in the last decade.

"I think the EU Commission's recommendations are addressed at the wrong country," Schaeuble told the Bundestag lower house, adding that investment in Germany grew 3.9 percent a year between 2005 and 2015, compared to a rise of 0.7 percent in the euro zone.

He added that increases in tax revenues would slow in coming years and interest rates would not get any lower, giving Germany less fiscal room for manoeuvre. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber and Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.