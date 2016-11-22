Germany's Schaeuble tells Brussels don't criticise us, we have spent

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission's call for fiscal stimulus should not be aimed at Germany, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, arguing Europe's biggest economy has increased investment more than the euro zone average in the last decade.

"I think the EU Commission's recommendations are addressed at the wrong country," Schaeuble told the Bundestag lower house, adding that investment in Germany grew 3.9 percent a year between 2005 and 2015, compared to a rise of 0.7 percent in the euro zone.

He added that increases in tax revenues would slow in coming years and interest rates would not get any lower, giving Germany less fiscal room for manoeuvre. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber and Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers)