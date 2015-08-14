FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German growth picks up in Q2, but less than expected
August 14, 2015

German growth picks up in Q2, but less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German economic growth accelerated in the second quarter of 2015 but by less than expected, with foreign trade acting as a support and domestic investment braking growth, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

The economy grew by 0.4 percent on the quarter between April and June after expanding by 0.3 percent in the first three months of 2015. The consensus forecast for the second quarter in a Reuters poll was for 0.5 percent growth.

Unadjusted data showed the economy expanded by 1.6 percent on the year in the second quarter, surpassing the Reuters consensus forecast for 1.5 percent growth. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)

