Foreign trade drives German Q2 growth, domestic demand drags
August 25, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Foreign trade drives German Q2 growth, domestic demand drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Foreign trade was the main driver of German economic growth in the second quarter of this year but domestic demand was a drag, data from Germany’s statistics office showed on Tuesday.

Seasonally-adjusted data confirmed an earlier flash estimate showing that German gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.4 percent on the quarter between April and June.

Foreign trade added 0.7 percentage points to GDP while domestic demand subtracted 0.3 percentage points.

Gross capital investment deducted 0.1 percentage points. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

