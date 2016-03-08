German industrial production rises strongly in January

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose strongly in January, showing the engine room of Europe’s largest economy began 2016 in solid form despite financial market turmoil that has hit business morale.

Output rose by 3.3 percent on the month, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Tuesday, surpassing the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent gain.

Capital goods were a particular bright spot, with 5.3 percent more of these rolling off production lines in Germany than in the previous month. Construction output also rose strongly, up 7.0 percent.