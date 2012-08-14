FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Q2 German GDP +0.3 pct q/q, +0.5 pct y/y
August 14, 2012 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics Office
published the following provisional gross domestic product (GDP)
data on Tuesday. Previously reported figures are in brackets. 
    All figures show percentage changes.  
  
REAL GERMAN GDP               Q/Q                Y/Y
Q2 2012                      +0.3               +0.5    
Q1 2012                      +0.5               +1.7  
Q4 2011                      -0.1 (-0.2)        +1.4 (+1.5)
Q3 2011                      +0.4 (+0.6)        +2.6     
Q2 2011                      +0.5 (+0.3)        +3.1 (+3.0)
Q1 2011                      +1.2 (+1.3)        +5.2 (+5.0)
Q4 2010                      +0.6 (+0.5)        +4.2 (+3.8)
Q3 2010                      +0.7 (+0.8)        +4.5 (+4.0)
Q2 2010                      +2.2 (+1.9)        +5.0 (+4.4)
Q1 2010                      +0.7 (+0.5)        +2.8 (+2.6)
Q4 2009                      +0.9 (+0.7)        -1.6     
Q3 2009                      +0.8               -5.0     
  
      
 NOTE: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal effects
 
and the number of working days.   
    The mid-range forecast of 46 economists was for GDP to rise 
0.2 percent on a quarterly basis in the April-June period 
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

