TABLE-Q2 German GDP +0.3 pct q/q, +0.5 pct y/y

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics Office published the following provisional gross domestic product (GDP) data on Tuesday. Previously reported figures are in brackets. All figures show percentage changes. REAL GERMAN GDP Q/Q Y/Y Q2 2012 +0.3 +0.5 Q1 2012 +0.5 +1.7 Q4 2011 -0.1 (-0.2) +1.4 (+1.5) Q3 2011 +0.4 (+0.6) +2.6 Q2 2011 +0.5 (+0.3) +3.1 (+3.0) Q1 2011 +1.2 (+1.3) +5.2 (+5.0) Q4 2010 +0.6 (+0.5) +4.2 (+3.8) Q3 2010 +0.7 (+0.8) +4.5 (+4.0) Q2 2010 +2.2 (+1.9) +5.0 (+4.4) Q1 2010 +0.7 (+0.5) +2.8 (+2.6) Q4 2009 +0.9 (+0.7) -1.6 Q3 2009 +0.8 -5.0 NOTE: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal effects and the number of working days. The mid-range forecast of 46 economists was for GDP to rise 0.2 percent on a quarterly basis in the April-June period .