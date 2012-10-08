FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-German exports surge, economy seen slowing
October 8, 2012

UPDATE 3-German exports surge, economy seen slowing

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Adds industrial production, euro zone Sentix index, graphics)
    By Michelle Martin
    BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Germany's trade surplus hit its
highest level in five years in August after a surprise jump in
exports while output dipped only slightly, highlighting the
economy's resilience to the euro zone crisis, although
economists see a slowdown ahead.
    The better-than-expected trade figures came after a string
of disappointing data from Europe's economic powerhouse, where
business sentiment and industrial orders have slipped, the
private sector has contracted, and unemployment has risen.
    Seasonally adjusted exports jumped 2.4 percent
month-on-month, far outperforming expectations for a drop of 0.5
percent and beating even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll
for a 0.5 percent rise. 
    The export outlook is clouded, however, with recession
deepening in the euro zone and further signals on Monday that
China and other emerging Asian economies - key markets for
Germany's high-value manufacturers - are slowing.
   
Separate data published on Monday showed German industrial
output edged down in August due to a weaker construction sector,
though the Economy Ministry said the trend in production
continued to be "quite stable".
    "Today's data illustrate the relative strength of the German
economy," said Carsten Brzeski, a senior economist at ING.
    "However, the data also give the impression that German
industry is in the middle of a clearance sale. A mix of surging
exports, dropping orders and declining industrial production
does not bode well for the future."
    The jump in exports boosted the seasonally-adjusted trade
surplus to 18.3 billion euros, its widest since September 2007,
from an upwardly revised 16.3 billion euros in July. It came in
well above the consensus forecast for it to narrow to 15.3
billion euros.
    Imports inched up a mere 0.3 percent, raising questions
about the level of domestic demand in Germany, which many
economists had expected would prop up growth during the euro
zone crisis and a global economic slowdown.
    
    CUSHION
    For a long time Germany's economy seemed impervious to the
euro zone's troubles but growth slowed to 0.3 percent in the
second quarter from 0.5 percent in the first as firms held back
on investments due to uncertainty in the 17-nation bloc.
    Many economists now predict a German contraction in the
third and possibly fourth quarters, although they said Monday's 
trade data would help cushion the slowdown in the third quarter.
    "It is incredible how German exports are winning in such a
tough environment," said Andreas Scheuerle at DekaBank.
    "The strongest areas of growth recently came from Asia and
Europe outside the euro zone. The data should influence
Germany's economic output positively in the third quarter."
    In further good news, euro zone sentiment improved for the
second consecutive month in October on the back of monetary
easing from central banks and helped also by the German
constitutional court's approval of the euro zone's new bailout
fund, Sentix research group said on Monday. 
    But the World Bank cut its economic growth forecasts for the
East Asia and Pacific region on Monday and said there was a risk
China's slowdown could worsen and last longer than many expect.
 
    Meanwhile, in a sign of continued jitters over the euro zone
crisis, investors effectively paid the German government in a
debt auction on Monday to store their cash in six-month bills,
opting for safety over returns. 
    A breakdown of the trade data showed that imports from the
euro zone climbed by 1.1 percent on the year in August, compared
with a more muted 0.4 percent overall year-on-year rise in
imports and a 0.4 percent drop in shipments to non-euro zone
countries in the European Union.
    The data also showed that Germany found it harder to find
buyers for its goods in the euro zone in August compared with a
year ago, with shipments to countries in the troubled bloc down
some 3.1 percent as several governments implement harsh
austerity measures.
    
    RECESSION AHEAD?
    Economists warned against reading too much into the dip in
production in August given that the figures fluctuate strongly
from month to month.
    "August's small fall in German industrial production
suggests that the economy probably continued to expand in the
third quarter," said Jennifer McKeown, Senior European Economist
at Capital Economics.
    But the deepening recession in much of the euro zone and
weak German domestic demand point to gloom ahead, she added.
    "While Germany is faring relatively well for now, we suspect
that it will slip back into recession around the turn of the
year," McKeown said.
    Activity in the construction sector fell by 2.8 percent and
factories churned out 1.3 percent fewer intermediate goods,
dragging overall output down. Energy output, which rose by 1.5
percent, was the main bright spot.
    Industrial output remains relatively robust in Germany
compared with its struggling euro zone peers such as Spain,
where production fell by 3.2 percent year-on-year in August,
marking the 12th straight month of slowing production.
 

 (Additional reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Gareth Jones
and Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
