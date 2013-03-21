FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German economy to gain momentum later in year-finance ministry
March 21, 2013 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

German economy to gain momentum later in year-finance ministry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - The German economy will likely gain traction later in 2013 despite a subdued start to the year which has included data showing the industrial sector performing poorly, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Europe’s largest economy shrank by 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter and while recent forward-looking sentiment indicators point to a slight upturn in the economy in the first quarter, there is little hard data to back this up.

“The rise in most sentiment indicators for several months indicates that overall economic activity will gather momentum over the course of this year,” the ministry said in its monthly report.

“However, the ‘hard’ industrial data show that at the beginning of the first quarter of 2013 German industry has not yet overcome its weak phase despite showing signs of stabilising,” it added.

The latest data showed industrial output stalling in January and orders sliding, which bodes ill for the coming months. Other data has, however, been more positive, with retail sales rising sharply, unemployment falling and exports increasing.

Most economists expect Germany to grow moderately in the first three months of this year and thereby avoid the second quarter of contraction that would put it in technical recession.

The German government expects economic growth of 0.4 percent this year after 0.7 percent in 2012.

The finance ministry said tax revenues climbed by 2.2 percent on the year to 43.2 billion euros in February. The German government aims to use a higher tax take to cut net new borrowing to the lowest amount in 40 years in 2014. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Stephen Nisbet)

