German economic pickup to continue despite current weakness-ministry
July 10, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

German economic pickup to continue despite current weakness-ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s weaker-than-usual economic performance in spring and geopolitical uncertainties are weighing on growth for now but there is no change in the upward trend, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

“Once the current special circumstances fade, the pickup should continue and the development on the labour market should gather pace again,” the ministry said in its monthly report.

Europe’s largest economy started the year with record growth due to a milder-than-usual winter, dampening growth in the second quarter, but the ministry said sentiment indicators did not point towards weaker output going forward. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown)

