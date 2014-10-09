German exports plunge by largest amount in 5-1/2 years

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Germany exports slumped by 5.8 percent in August, their biggest fall since the height of the global financial crisis in January 2009, in yet another sign that Europe’s largest economy is faltering amid broader euro zone weakness and crises abroad.

The Federal Statistics Office said late-falling summer vacations in some German states had contributed to the fall in both exports and imports, but the figures were still painted a gloomy picture for Germany following steep drops in industrial orders and output data earlier in the week.

The data showed seasonally adjusted imports fell by 1.3 percent on the month, at odds with expectations of an increase of 1.0 percent. Exports had been expected to fall 4.0 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

The trade surplus stood at 17.5 billion euros, down from 22.2 billion euros in July and less than a forecast 18.5 billion euros. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Noah Barkin)