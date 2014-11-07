German trade surge eases slowdown fears

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Germany exports surged 5.5 percent in September, rebounding from a steep fall in August, and imports pushed up 5.4 percent, helping ease concerns about the extent of a slowdown in Europe's largest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said September's trade surplus stood at 18.5 billion euros, matching a consensus forecast. Exports had been expected to rise by a more modest 1.9 percent and imports by 0.8 percent, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Noah Barkin)