November 7, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

German trade surge eases slowdown fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Germany exports surged 5.5 percent
in September, rebounding from a steep fall in August, and
imports pushed up 5.4 percent, helping ease concerns about the
extent of a slowdown in Europe's largest economy.
    The Federal Statistics Office said September's trade surplus
stood at 18.5 billion euros, matching a consensus forecast.
    Exports had been expected to rise by a more modest 1.9
percent and imports by 0.8 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

 (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Noah Barkin)

