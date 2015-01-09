FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German economy stutters as exports and production drop
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 9, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

German economy stutters as exports and production drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - German exports fell sharply in November and industrial output also declined, suggesting Europe’s largest economy ended 2014 on a weak note.

Seasonally-adjusted exports declined for a second consecutive month, dipping 2.1 percent, while imports pushed up 1.5 percent, narrowing the trade surplus to 17.7 billion euros, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting a more modest fall in exports of 0.2 percent.

Industrial output decreased by 0.1 percent as construction activity weakened and energy production fell, separate data from the Economy Ministry showed. The headline figure was weaker than a consensus forecast for a 0.4 percent increase.

The figures came after data on Thursday showed demand for German industrial goods declining, with orders plunging 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.