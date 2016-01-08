FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German trade surplus narrows as production falls in November
January 8, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

German trade surplus narrows as production falls in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Growth in German imports outstripped exports in November and industrial output unexpectedly fell, data showed on Friday, in a sign that Europe’s largest economy may have lost some steam at the end of 2015.

Seasonally-adjusted exports inched up 0.4 percent after a decline of 1.3 percent in October, while imports rose 1.6 percent, narrowing the trade surplus to 19.7 billion euros, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting a stronger rebound in exports with an increase of 0.7 percent, and a weaker increase in imports of 1.0 percent.

Industrial output fell by 0.3 percent as manufacturing activity dropped, but construction production pushed up, separate data from the Economy Ministry showed. The headline figure came in weaker than a consensus forecast for a 0.5 percent increase.

The economy ministry said the economic slowdown in emerging markets was the main reason why industrial companies held off some production in the fourth quarter of 2015.

However, a recent rise in industrial orders and a revival in construction pointed to a recovery in the sector in the coming months, it added.

The figures came after data on Thursday showed that healthy domestic demand fuelled a bigger-than-expected rise in German industrial orders in November.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

