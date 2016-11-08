German industry output falls more than expected in September

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German industrial production fell more than expected in September, posting its steepest monthly drop in more than two years, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting Europe's biggest economy ended the third quarter on a weak footing.

Industrial output fell by 1.8 percent on the month, data from the Economy Ministry showed. This was the biggest monthly drop since August 2014 and came in weaker than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 0.5 percent.

For the third quarter as a whole, industrial output edged up 0.3 percent on the quarter, driven by an 0.9 percent increase in construction, the ministry added.

Separate data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday that seasonally adjusted exports fell by 0.7 percent while imports were down by 0.5 percent.

A Reuters poll had pointed to exports falling by 0.85 percent and imports shrinking by 0.2 percent.

The fall in exports narrowed the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to 21.3 billion euros from a revised 21.6 billion euros in August. The September reading was below the Reuters consensus forecast of 23.0 billion euros. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Victoria Bryan)