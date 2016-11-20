FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
German Q3 slowdown expected after strong start of year-FinMin
November 20, 2016 / 11:00 PM / 9 months ago

German Q3 slowdown expected after strong start of year-FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A slowdown in the German economy during the third quarter was expected after strong growth in the first six months of the year, the finance ministry said on Monday, adding that private consumption and state spending were the main drivers.

The German economy grew by 0.2 percent for the quarter after it expanded 0.4 percent in the three months to June as exports weakened.

The ministry said in its monthly report that the labour market remained solid and job creation was positive in the autumn.

"Job creation was maintained albeit at a somewhat weaker pace than in the first two quarters," the ministry said. "Unemployment fell further."

The government last month raised its 2016 growth forecast to 1.8 percent from 1.7 percent previously, which would be the strongest expansion rate in half a decade.

Leading economic institutes are even predicting a growth rate of 1.9 percent this year. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Larry Kings)

