German consumer morale brightens further heading into June

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - Morale among German consumers improved heading into June, helped by a growing willingness to make purchases, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, edged up to 10.2 from 10.1 a month earlier.

This was the highest level since 11.0 in October 2001 and beat the Reuters consensus forecast for 10.0.

“The very robust domestic demand in Germany and the low rate of inflation is once again helping lift both the economic expectations and the willingness to buy,” Rolf Buerkl, a researcher for Nuremberg-based GfK, said in a statement.

Private consumption has eclipsed exports as Germany’s main engine of growth with record-low unemployment, bumper wage deals and ultra low interest rates making consumers more willing to open their purse strings.

After a slight dip in last month’s readings, German consumers’ willingness to buy improved further in May while their economic expectations also brightened.

However, a sub-index measuring personal income expectations slipped this month as rising energy prices stoked consumers’ expectations for higher inflation. It remained at a high level, nevertheless.

Buerkl said consumers remained unaffected by the ongoing Greek debt crisis, but he warned uncertainty over the country’s future in the euro zone as well as conflicts in Ukraine and concerns over Islamic State could dampen the mood.

JUNE 15 MAY 15 JUNE 14 Consumer climate 10.2 10.1 8.6 Consumer climate components MAY 15 APRIL 15 MAY 14 - willingness to buy 62.6 58.3 49.5 - income expectations 52.0 55.1 47.8 - business cycle expectations 38.3 35.3 38.5

NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month.

An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in comparison with the same period a year ago.

According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption.

The “willingness to buy” indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: “Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?”

The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months.

The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Erik Kirschbaum/Jeremy Gaunt)