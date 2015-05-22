FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ifo expects German economy to grow 0.5 pct in Q2, economist
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

Ifo expects German economy to grow 0.5 pct in Q2, economist

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Ifo economic institute expects Europe’s largest economy to grow by 0.5 pct in the second quarter as businesses become more sober-minded, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Friday.

“The euphoria is yielding to a more realistic view,” Wohlrabe said after Ifo’s leading survey showed that German business morale deteriorated slightly in May for the first time since October though it remained at a high level overall.

“The global economy is not providing any additional impulses. Domestic demand remains an important pillar,” the economist added.

Wohlrabe said that a recent series of rail and postal strikes did not seem to have had an impact on business morale, however the rising oil price was dampening the mood among German manufacturers of producer goods.

He also noted that it would become clear in the next one or two months whether the current good economic situation in Germany would weaken slightly. (Reporting by Jorn Poltz; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.