FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German car industry seems "unfazed" by VW scandal-Ifo economist
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 26, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

German car industry seems "unfazed" by VW scandal-Ifo economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s auto industry does not seem to have been affected by the emissions scandal at Volkswagen, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday, adding that companies in this sector had revised their production plans upwards.

“The German automobile industry appears to be unfazed by the VW scandal,” Wohlrabe said, adding that both expectations and the assessment of current conditions in the sector had improved.

Wohlrabe said the German economy was proving to be “very resilient”, although emerging markets and the U.S. economy were dampening export expectations.

The Ifo index, which fell slightly in October, has hardly been affected by an influx of refugees so far, Wohlrabe said, adding that there were also no noticeable effects from the monetary policy pursued by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.