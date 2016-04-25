FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Worries over weaker exports dampening German economy-Ifo economist
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Worries over weaker exports dampening German economy-Ifo economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - German companies remain positive about the economy but concerns about weakening exports linked to a slowdown in the United States and China are dampening the mood in German boardrooms, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.

“The mood in the economy is good but not euphoric,” Wohlrabe said after Ifo’s monthly business climate index fell slightly in April. “Consumption continues to support the economy and is a very strong pillar.”

He added that the Ifo institute expected Germany, Europe’s largest economy, to grow by 0.6 percent in the first quarter and by 0.3 percent in the second quarter.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.