FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brexit to shave 0.1 pct points off German growth this year-Ifo economist
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 25, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

Brexit to shave 0.1 pct points off German growth this year-Ifo economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, July 25 (Reuters) - The impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union is likely to cost the German economy 0.1 percentage points of growth this year, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.

Europe's largest economy was therefore likely to expand by 1.7 percent this year, down from Ifo's previous estimate of 1.8 percent, he added.

But Wohlrabe said: "A feeling of uncertainty caused by Brexit and other things can only be seen in some sectors."

He said a series of four attacks in Germany in the last week could take their toll on economic sentiment in the coming months but added that he did not expect the election campaign in the United States and political turmoil in Turkey to affect the business climate index for Germany. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.