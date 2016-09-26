FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brexit shock has been digested for now, Ifo economist says
September 26, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Brexit shock has been digested for now, Ifo economist says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The shock over Britain's decision to quit the European Union has been overcome for now, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday after the institute's monthly survey showed business morale in Germany surging in September.

"The Brexit shock has been digested for now," Wohlrabe said.

He said many indicators in Britain were rising again and added that the "small amount of uncertainty" the referendum result had created had been overcome.

Brexit will not have a big impact on the German economy, Europe's largest, this year, Wohlrabe said.

Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tina Bellon

