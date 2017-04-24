FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ifo economist expects really good Q1 for German economy
April 24, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 4 months ago

Ifo economist expects really good Q1 for German economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - The German economy is not being influenced by political uncertainty in the world and it should show a really good performance for the first quarter, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.

"The German economy is by no means being impressed by political uncertainty," Wohlrabe said.

He added that a dip in the expectations index in the Ifo economic institute's April business sentiment survey was mainly due to the industrial sector and did not signify a change in sentiment in the economy as a whole.

"I think we'll see a really good first quarter," Wohlrabe said. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

