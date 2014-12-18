FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ifo economist - Signs of economic trend change mounting in Germany
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Ifo economist - Signs of economic trend change mounting in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Signs of a change in trend in the German economy are increasing, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Thursday, adding neither Russia’s falling rouble nor an injection of cash by the European Central Bank will have a direct effect on Germany.

“The crucial question is how Moscow responds to its weakening currency and whether this increases the political crisis. That could increase market insecurity,” he said.

German business morale rose in December for the second month running, the Ifo survey showed on Thursday, adding to signs that Europe’s largest economy is on course to pick up in the fourth quarter after narrowly avoiding a recession in the third. (Reporting by Joern Poltz in Munich; Writing by Alexandra Hudson in Berlin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.