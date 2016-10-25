FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
German company execs have absorbed Brexit shock - Ifo economist
October 25, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 10 months ago

German company execs have absorbed Brexit shock - Ifo economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - German company executives have digested Britain's vote to leave the European Union and positive signals from China and the United States are pleasing exporters in Europe's largest economy, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The Brexit vote has been digested," he said.

Wohlrabe said an impasse over a free trade deal between the European Union and Canada - which has not yet been signed because the French-speaking Wallonia region in Belgium opposes it - was not putting a dampener on the German economy.

Executives have long priced in the European Central Bank's expansive monetary policy, he said. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)

