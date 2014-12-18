FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German business sentiment climbs in Dec to highest level since Aug
December 18, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

German business sentiment climbs in Dec to highest level since Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German business morale rose in December for the second month running, a survey showed on Thursday, adding to signs that Europe’s largest economy is on course to pick up in the fourth quarter after narrowly avoiding a recession in the third.

Ifo’s business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, increased to 105.5 in December from 104.7 the previous month. That was the highest reading since August and compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for 105.4. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown)

