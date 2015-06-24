FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

German business morale weakens for 2nd month running in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - German business morale weakened for a second straight month in June, a leading survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting concerns about the Greek debt crisis are hitting the mood in corporate boardrooms across Europe’s largest economy.

Ifo’s business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, dropped to 107.4 in June from 108.5 in May.

That was its weakest reading since February and was below the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 108.1. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

