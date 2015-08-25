FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German business morale unexpectedly rises in August
August 25, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

German business morale unexpectedly rises in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - German business morale improved in August, a leading survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting company executives in Europe’s largest economy are encouraged by the agreement of a new bailout for Greece and robust demand.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute’s business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose slightly to 108.3 in August from 108.0 in July.

The reading was the strongest since May and compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 107.7.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

