German business morale falls modestly in October
October 26, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

German business morale falls modestly in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - German business morale fell modestly in October, suggesting Europe’s largest economy remains resilient in the face of a slowdown in China and emissions scandal at carmaker Volkswagen.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute’s business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, dipped to 108.2 in October from 108.5 in September.

This was stronger than the 107.8 reading that was forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin)

