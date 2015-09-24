FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German business morale rises unexpectedly in September
September 24, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

German business morale rises unexpectedly in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German business morale unexpectedly improved in September, a leading survey showed on Thursday, suggesting company executives in Europe’s largest economy remain upbeat despite concerns of an economic slowdown in China and other emerging markets.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute’s business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 108.5 in September from an upwardly revised 108.4 in August.

The reading was the strongest since May and compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 108.0. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin)

