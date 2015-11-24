FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German business morale unexpectedly rises in November
#Market News
November 24, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

German business morale unexpectedly rises in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - German business morale unexpectedly improved in November, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting company executives in Europe’s largest economy are more upbeat despite weaker export prospects in emerging markets.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute’s business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, jumped to 109.0 from 108.2 in October.

The reading was the strongest since June 2014 and compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 108.2.

The survey was conducted in the first three weeks of November, with most responses coming in before the militant attacks in Paris on Nov. 13, an Ifo spokesman said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)

