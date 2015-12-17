German business morale falls slightly in December

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German business morale unexpectedly deteriorated in December, a survey showed on Thursday, suggesting growing concern among company executives in Europe’s largest economy as an economic slowdown in emerging markets hits exports.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute’s business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, inched down to 108.7 from 109.0 in November.

The reading compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for the index to remain stable at 109.0. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)