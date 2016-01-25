German Jan business morale falls more than expected

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - German business morale fell in January, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting growing concern among company executives in Europe’s largest economy as emerging markets slow and financial markets get off to a jittery start in 2016.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute’s business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 107.3 from a downwardly revised 108.6 in December.

The reading compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for the index to dip to 108.4.