German business morale falls to lowest level in more than a year
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
February 23, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

German business morale falls to lowest level in more than a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German business morale fell for the third month running in February to reach its lowest level in more than a year, driven by a sharp drop in expectations among manufacturing firms.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute’s business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 105.7 from 107.3 in January. This was the lowest level since December 2014.

The reading compared with the Reuters consensus forecast of 106.7. The drop was driven by a sharp decline in business expectations among manufacturers, whose exports have suffered from weakness in emerging markets.

Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Noah Barkin

