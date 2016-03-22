German business morale rebounds more than expected in March

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - German business morale rose in March, snapping a three-month run of falls as companies’ assessments of both the current situation and the outlook improved.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said on Tuesday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 106.7 from 105.7 in February.

The reading compared with the Reuters consensus forecast of a rise to 106.0. The gain was driven by improved sentiment in the manufacturing and wholesaling sectors. Construction was the only sector which saw weaker business sentiment.