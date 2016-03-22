FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German business morale rebounds more than expected in March
March 22, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

German business morale rebounds more than expected in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - German business morale rose in March, snapping a three-month run of falls as companies’ assessments of both the current situation and the outlook improved.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said on Tuesday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 106.7 from 105.7 in February.

The reading compared with the Reuters consensus forecast of a rise to 106.0. The gain was driven by improved sentiment in the manufacturing and wholesaling sectors. Construction was the only sector which saw weaker business sentiment.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

